General Electric (GE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$2.800 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,394,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,620,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,270 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 880,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.