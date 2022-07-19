General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

