General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

