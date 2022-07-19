GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $35,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $187.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.23. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.88.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

