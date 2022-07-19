Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.11.

GLBE stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 85,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

