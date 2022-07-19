Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd owned 0.36% of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

