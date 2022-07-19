Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HERO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,000.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
