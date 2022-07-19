Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

GT has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.2 %

GT opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,005 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

