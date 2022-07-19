Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.57.

Grab Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.73 on Monday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

