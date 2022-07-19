Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Graco by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237,124 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Graco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Stock Performance

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

