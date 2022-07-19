Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Clarus Securities from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.57. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

