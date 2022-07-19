Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,594 shares of company stock worth $25,318,191 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.28. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

