Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of HBI opened at $10.86 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

