Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 338.30 ($4.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,383.00. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Andy Hopwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £35,800 ($42,797.37).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

