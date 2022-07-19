Head-To-Head Comparison: Full Truck Alliance (YMM) vs. The Competition

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Full Truck Alliance to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance -71.02% -10.24% -9.52% Full Truck Alliance Competitors -30.97% -62.99% -7.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Full Truck Alliance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Full Truck Alliance Competitors 1607 11024 23833 520 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 74.73%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than its competitors.

60.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million -$573.46 million -6.24 Full Truck Alliance Competitors $1.72 billion $247.97 million -36,569.56

Full Truck Alliance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance competitors beat Full Truck Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

