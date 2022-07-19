Head to Head Contrast: SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) versus Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SCVX and Trio-Tech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.63 -$590,000.00 $0.14 37.00

Trio-Tech International has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SCVX and Trio-Tech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats SCVX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

