Head-To-Head Review: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) vs. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 31.63% 31.43% 13.87% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 7.22% 11.64% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 9 5 0 2.19 RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Continental Resources and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $69.85, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $48.79, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $5.72 billion 4.11 $1.66 billion $5.49 11.78 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion 0.79 $853.02 million $3.41 10.98

Continental Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RWE Aktiengesellschaft. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Continental Resources pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Continental Resources beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

