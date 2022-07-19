Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($64.65) to €76.00 ($76.77) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($121.21) to €121.00 ($122.22) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($105.56) to €105.60 ($106.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($95.96) to €98.00 ($98.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97.

Heineken Increases Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.