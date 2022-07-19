Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.54%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at $610,050.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

