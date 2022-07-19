Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

