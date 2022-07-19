Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. The firm has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

