HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 1,066.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPK opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

