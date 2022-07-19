Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HIL opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.74. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hill International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the first quarter worth $25,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

