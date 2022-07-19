Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hill International Price Performance
HIL opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.74. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hill International
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Featured Articles
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
