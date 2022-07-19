Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $3,051,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

