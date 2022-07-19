Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

