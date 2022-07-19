Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

