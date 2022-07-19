HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,702 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Trading Down 0.5 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

