Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,687 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:XOM opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
