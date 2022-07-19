Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In other news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

