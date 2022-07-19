iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Holdings Decreased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,938,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 398,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

