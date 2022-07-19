iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

