IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $14.90 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.41.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 177,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 367,200 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 353,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

