IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.6 %

IDXX stock opened at $360.60 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

