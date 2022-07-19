Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,134,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $17,437,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $10,529,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $6,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

