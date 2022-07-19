Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $371,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 109.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $19,880,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

