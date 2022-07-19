Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in KLA by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.95.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $329.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

