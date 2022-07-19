Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.35 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 320.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

