Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.91 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

