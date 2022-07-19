Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock worth $1,327,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

