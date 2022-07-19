Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 124,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

