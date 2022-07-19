Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

ESS opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.64. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.