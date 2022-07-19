Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,554 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $409,274,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,124 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Amdocs by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

