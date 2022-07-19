Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 16,660 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.