International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.20.

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE IP opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

