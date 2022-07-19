International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE IP opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.