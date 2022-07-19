Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $388.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

