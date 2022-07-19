Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.18% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

CQQQ stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

