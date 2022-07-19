Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBE stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

