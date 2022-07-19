Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

