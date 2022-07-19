IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.19.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $212.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average is $226.00. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

