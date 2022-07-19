IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.
IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.19.
IQVIA Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $212.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average is $226.00. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
