Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,847.00 and a beta of 1.12. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

